'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Clues, Spoilers and Our Best Guesses at Secret Identities

Get out your magnifying glasses, flip open your notebooks and bring up a new Google tab, detectives, because The Masked Singer is returning for season 5 tonight! Get ready to meet a whole new slate of costumed contestants ready to sing their hearts out for a shot at the Golden Mask trophy!

While the music and performances make the show great, it's the mystery and wild guessing game that make the show an obsession! We're here to break down all the fresh new hints, dish on the fun spoilers and collect all the clues about the hidden celebs' secret identities.

From hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages throughout the season, to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case of who's under each elaborate mask.

We're also here to keep track of everyone who's been unmasked, just like we did for season 1, for season 2, for season 3 (where we nailed nearly every prediction) and for season 4! And, as more stars are unmasked over the course of the season, ET will update this master list with new clues and theories about the celebrity inside each costume. For now, here's a look at what we know thus far about each season 5 character!



New Format and Twists:

Before we get into the contestant breakdowns and spoiler deep dives, it's important to address some of the big changes and twists to this season of the competition.

The singing show has also added wild card rounds for the upcoming season, with new masked celebrities introduced during the run of the show. During the season, there will be two groups of five contestants to start with, and the "wild card" contestants will have a chance to crash the party and take the stage at the end of each episode for a chance to unseat another contestant in that week's competition.

Additionally, the show will feature a brand new character, Cluedle-Doo, a secret celeb in a rooster costume who dishes out clues -- and red herrings -- throughout the season. While Cluedle-Doo won't be competing, he will be a clue master whose identity will also be revealed at some point during the season.



The Clues:

First and foremost, let's look at the traditional rundown of cumulative accolades and accomplishments shared by this season's cast of clandestine crooners. According to the show, they have "a combined 26 GRAMMY nominations, 9 multiplatinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, 3 Super Bowl appearances, 6 gold medals, and 2 world records!"

So, we're definitely going to have some athletes and some superstar singing talent. The Academy Award noms hint that there could be some big-screen stars, however singers can also get Oscar love, so we'll see if that's a misdirect.



THE CHAMELEON

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Director Duncan Jones (the son of David Bowie)

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

GRANDPA MONSTER

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE PHOENIX

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Stevie Nicks

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE RUSSIAN DOLL

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Taylor and Isaac Hanson.

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE BLACK SWAN

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Lucy Hale

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

CLUEDLE-DOO (The Clue Master)

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Joel McHale

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE PIGLET

Fox

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Nick Lachey (eventually, one of these days, it finally will be Nick Lachey.)

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE SNAIL

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Seth MacFarlane

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE SEASHELL

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Addison Rae

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE PORCUPINE

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Charles Barkley

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

THE RACCOON

Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues: No official clues just yet!

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: N/A

Our Wild, Random, Probably Wrong First Impression Guess: Nick Offerman

Our Best Guess: N/A until we see a clue package!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

