'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Sneak Peek: Lauren Graham Leads the Team on a Delicious Mission (Exclusive)

Lauren Graham is leading a delicious mission in the upcoming episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Graham's Alex Morrow is leading the Ducks in a late-night kitchen raid when she comes across an unexpected intruder.

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to liberate some very sad tubs of ice cream that are being held hostage by an evil freezer," she tells the team.

But, when Alex goes into the kitchen to do some "recon," she catches coach Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) already chowing down on said ice cream!

The strict hockey coach brushes off his late-night snack as a "routine nutritional-loading exercise," but Alex isn't buying it. She agrees to give him a head start out of the kitchen before the kids come in, but "only if we agree that this never happened!"

Check out the full clip below!

Earlier this year, only ET was on location at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where the actual Anaheim Ducks play, to welcome Duhamel -- who happened to be directing the episode they were filming -- into the Mighty Ducks family following Emilio Estevez's departure after season 1.

"He's amazing. I couldn't be having more fun," Graham marveled to ET about her new Mighty Ducks co-star. "I feel so lucky that we got to get Josh as an actor and he's been an incredible director. These are days he wouldn't have even have to be [on set] if he wasn't directing the show so it's just really fun and it's fun to be back in California."

Graham also took a turn behind the camera, making her directorial debut on the Disney+ series. "I directed for the first time too and that was really fun, but extremely challenging to be in so much of it," she admitted. "I thought I did an OK job but it's the double [workload] that's sort of a mind-bender."

New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers stream Wednesdays on Disney+.