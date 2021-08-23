‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite in the Trailer for Season 2

The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning ensemble drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, is back with season 2. Ahead of its return in September, Apple TV+ shared a thrilling new trailer for what’s to come for Alex Levy (Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and Cory Ellison (Crudup) as UBA bounces back from the explosive events that closed out season 1.

“The game is changing. My job is to ensure the stability of UBA,” Cory is heard saying before asking Alex to return to the network as host of The Morning Show. “I need you to come back. You are the only thing that can save us.”

Despite Alex’s seemingly welcome return, tensions flare in the newsroom, “where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

Similar to last season, the Apple TV+ original looks like it will tackle real-world issues, including racial disparity and discrimination in the workplace as well as the coronavirus outbreak.

The trailer then previews a number of stars new to the series this season, including Greta Lee as tech wunderkind and member of the UBA executive team Stella Bak; Ruairi O’Connor as YouTube star Ty Fitzgerald; Hasan Minhaj as TMS co-host Eric Nomani; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, a savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman; Valeria Golino as documentary filmmaker Paola Lambruschini; Julianna Margulies as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson; and Will Arnett as an executive named Doug, who doesn’t appear to be on Alex’s good side.

They join returning cast members, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The Morning Show season 2 will premiere on Friday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.