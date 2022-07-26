x
'The Ms. Pat Show' Season 2 Trailer: Ms. Pat and the Fam Are Back for 'A Season of Healing' (Exclusive)

Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams is back for a brand new season of healing! BET+'s acclaimed comedy series, The Ms. Pat Show, is returning for season 2 after its Emmy-nominated freshman run, and ET is exclusively unveiling the first look at the upcoming second season. 

Based on the stand-up comedian's real-life story as a teen mom and former convicted felon from Atlanta turned suburban Indiana mom, season 2 finds the Carson family moving from a period of adjusting to a white suburban neighborhood, into a season of growth in their new surroundings.

The season follows the multi-generational Black family as they navigate life’s twists and turns against the backdrop of current cultural chaos, and explores self-love and past traumas. Most importantly, the titular character confronts her own demons with plenty of laughs and a few tears along the way, as only she can. 

Williams returns as foul-mouthed matriarch Pat Carson alongside J. Bernard Calloway as Terry, her loving husband of over 20 years; Tami Roman as Denise Ford, Pat’s colorful big sister; Vince Swann as Brandon James, Pat's eldest son; Brittany Inge as Ashley James, her eldest daughter and most accomplished child; Briyana Guadalupe as Janelle Carson, her daughter; and Theodore Barnes as Junebug Carson, her younger son. 

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert will guest star, as well as comedian Tommy Davidson and Richard Lawson.

Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show premieres on BET+ on Aug. 11. 

