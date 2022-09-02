The Osbourne Family Are Returning to Reality TV in New Series 'Home to Roost'

The first family of reality TV is getting ready to return to the small screen. As the Osbourne family prepares to move back to the United Kingdom, they are planning to document the transition in a new docuseries titled, Home to Roost.

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack will all be returning for the family's new series.

“The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself,” the press release states.

The show will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and details on U.S. airings have not yet been announced.

This news comes 20 years after the family's original MTV series, The Osbournes, premiered and ran for four seasons on MTV. The show starred Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne, while the eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, was never featured on the series.

“Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us - now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears," said Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Creative Directors for Expectation. "We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

Ozzy, 73, recently opened up about his family's decision to return to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as their main reason for leaving.

"Everything's f**king ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings," Ozzy told The Guardian of America. "And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's f**king crazy."

He added, "I don’t want to die in America."

The Osbournes have listed their Hancock Park mansion for $18 million and are currently working on renovations to their historic 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, known as Welders House.

Meanwhile, Ozzy recently told ET's Matt Cohen that he's so excited for his daughter, Kelly, to welcome her first child.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," he said, sharing of his first baby gift, "The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone."

