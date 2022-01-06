The 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Teases More Money Laundering and Even More Bloodshed

The trailer for Ozark season 4 part 1 is here, and if there's one thing for certain, it's that no one is getting out clean.

In the latest trailer for the critically acclaimed family drama, we see Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), leave Helen behind as they make their way to the top of the Navarro crime cartel. But the cartel isn't playing nice and promises to take action if Darlene (Lisa Emery) starts up her heroine business again.

Once again, the Byrde family finds another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, but, as always, it's never as simple as it seems. When their past sins come to light, the family will have to figure out how to keep their business alive and themselves, as they try once again to get back to the lives they once knew before moving to the Missouri town.

The first half of the fourth and final season of the award-winning crime drama will debut on Netflix Jan. 21.

The final season will be split into two seven-episode halves, with the second half of the season expected to bow later in the year. This makes it a particularly lengthy season, as the first three each consisted of 10 episodes.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Julia Garner -- follows the Byrde family's money laundering enterprise in Missouri, which pits them against local criminals and big-time crime bosses.

