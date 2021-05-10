The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 11 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Scroll on to read each one, then hear the women say the lines themselves by watching the updated title sequence below. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' new season premieres Wednesday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Kyle Richards

Bravo

"This town is a game of chess, but no one's taking this queen down."

Lisa Rinna

Bravo

"My lips are legendary... and they will never gloss over the truth."

Garcelle Beauvais

Bravo

"If you want a starring role in my life, you better drop the act."

Dorit Kemsley

Bravo

"Dress like there's no tomorrow. And then tomorrow, do it again!"

Sutton Stracke

Bravo

"Anyone who doubts my exquisite manners can kiss my exquisite derriére."

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Bravo

"Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!"

Erika Jayne

Bravo

"The strongest substance on earth isn't diamonds. It's me."

Watch the full opening sequence here: