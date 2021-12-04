'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 11 Trailer Is Here!

Sutton Stracke has certainly earned her diamond, at least judging by the just-released season 11 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton goes from "friend of" to full-time and faces off with this year's other new 'Wife, Crystal Kung Minkoff, with at least one quite quotable exchange: "You're an inappropriate, awkward person, 'cause you're jealous. Period," Crystal tells the boutique owner at one group event. Sutton storms off, but not before firing back with, "F**k you, Crystal! Jealous of what?! Your ugly, leather pants?"

The pair's issues seem to go deeper than slight digs, though, as one discussion about race and Sutton appearing to claim she "doesn't see color" sparks a tense dialogue. Sutton also goes toe to toe with Erika Jayne, whose legal woes with estranged husband Tom Girardi are a major point of conversation. It seems Sutton doesn't believe Erika when she says she knew nothing of her husband's alleged wrongdoings.

"I am not a liar," Erika seethes at Sutton. "You have a lot of f**king nerve."

"Don't talk to me like that, seriously," Sutton replies.

"Or what?" Erika snaps back, animalistically showing off all her teeth. "Or what?"



"Or nothing," Sutton tearfully responds, with Erika snapping once again. "Exactly. Shut the f**k up."

Watch it all play out in the trailer here:

Sutton's not the only Housewife with questions about Erika and Tom's lawsuits. Pretty much every other full-time cast member -- Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais -- is curious. At one point, Garcelle asks Erika if she had previous knowledge of Tom's alleged misconduct and if that's why she filed for divorce. The "Pretty Mess" singer offers back a curt, "No, I did not." At a group dinner, she tells the women, "I did not see it ending it this way. I was gonna hold that man's hand 'til he died."

"No one knows the answer but him," she later adds, once again denying having any insight into any alleged corruption. There are lighter moments, too, like when the ladies venture to a jewelry store and Kyle tries on a $1.2 million necklace. Kyle asks the women if they'd like to "kick in" to pay for it, to which Erika cracks, "You need to kick in my legal fund, you b***h."

Bravo

Another highlight of the teaser: Kathy Hilton's debut as an official cast member for the first time in RHOBH's history! Kyle's sister joins the group as a "friend of," and brings the fun along with her. In the trailer alone, Kathy uses a faux voice eerily similar to her daughter Paris Hilton's affectated tone and howls at the moon alongside one of her pint-sized pups. She also brings a bit of drama, as she informs Kyle that their sister, Kim Richards, changed her phone number and that's why she's not returning Kyle's texts.

There's also plenty of parties, the debut of Dorit's new bridal line and, for the first time, Lisa publicly commenting on daughter Amelia Hamlin's friendship/relationship with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick (aside from social media). After Amelia tells her mom they're hanging out (to which Lisa offers an eyebrow raise), Kyle blurts out, "He's too damn old and he's got three kids!"



"I know!" Lisa exclaims back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' new season premieres Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. All prior seasons of RHOBH are now streaming on Peacock.