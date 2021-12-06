'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County returned last week for season (sweet) 16, but the premiere was missing something: the taglines! Lucky for you, ET can now exclusively debut the new intro lines from the cast, which is now made up of returning 'Wife Heather Dubrow, longtime star Shannon Beador, orange-holding veterans Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, as well as newbies Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener.
Scroll on for a first look at the new show open and to read the quotes you'll be hearing every week on RHOC.
Shannon Storms Beador
"This Storms has found her sunshine, and the future is looking bright."
Gina Kirschenheiter
"I've still got a small house, but I'm living large!"
Emily Simpson
"These days I don't just raise the bar, I close it down too."
Noella Bergener
"In the OC, it's easier to fit in, but much more fun to stand out."
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong
"I'm not afraid of a little jab... and the ones I give are the best."
Heather Dubrow
"If you'd like to reach my standards, I'd suggest you get a ladder."
Check out the new intro here:
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
