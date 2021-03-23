The 'RHONY' Season 13 Trailer Is Here!

They're back! Bravo's Big Apple gals, The Real Housewives of New York City, return for their 13th season, and by the looks of the trailer, these ladies didn't let lockdown life get them down. New Housewife Eboni K. Williams -- who makes history as the franchise's first Black Housewife -- joins Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney for the season 13 ride, and is ready to teach these ladies a thing or two (or not).

"I ain't Toni Morrison in this b***h! I can't be teaching y'all everything," Eboni declares, seemingly in reference to educating the Upper East Siders of the group about being Black in America. Still, it looks like Eboni will be doing plenty of educating along the way, as she goes on to tell the women she has more schooling than anyone else in the group.

"Don’t come into my house and tell me I don’t have an education!" Luann scoffs, to which Eboni replies, "I can leave your house, Lu!"

Eboni also gets into it with Ramona over her use of the outdated term "the help" to refer to her house staff (whose names Ramona can't remember). The two also get into a back and forth over who's gaslighting whom.

Ramona then faces off (somewhat surprisingly) with longtime bestie Sonja, who once again has some sort of meltdown over the lineage of the Morgan family. Ramona begs Sonja to "stop the drinking" and "get real," but the situation appears to escalate. Production/security intervenes to settle Sonja down, but not before she punches out the glass in a fire extinguisher case inside the hotel in which the women are staying.

Speaking of hotels, the wives take at least one trip to Salem, Massachusetts, where they immerse themselves into the history of witchcraft. As they tour the grave sites of alleged witches, Leah declares, "As f**ked up as 2020 is, it’s better than f**king 1692."

Other trailer highlights include Bershan Shaw, another Black woman, joining as a "friend of" the group, Leah declaring the entire cast to be "a ho," lots of naked antics (from men included), breaking dishes, Luann's first tattoo, Luann's new man, Garth, and Luann vs. Leah! The pair apparently clash this season, with Lu asking Leah to not "overstep your boundaries," but Leah fires back with a, "I will step wherever the f**k I want!" Fans will also see a short-lived return from former Housewife Heather Thomson, who Leah quickly labels a "Karen." Yikes.

"It's everything," Housewives boss Andy Cohen recently told ET of season 13, while promoting his new series, E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV. "I think that it's really funny. It's everything you've always loved about RHONY. It's really dramatic, it's really funny. But I think that, you know, Eboni not only brings color to the group, but also there are some discussions that happen among the women that are gonna be surprising for people and also, I think, elevate the show."

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Tuesday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.