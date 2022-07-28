'The Serpent Queen' Trailer: Samantha Morton Gives Zero F**ks as Catherine de Medici (Exclusive)

Prepare for a royal drama unlike any that you’ve seen before on TV. In The Serpent Queen, Samantha Morton takes on Catherine de Medici, one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. And based on ET’s exclusive first look at the trailer (and key art), she gives zero f**ks as she recounts how she came to reign over France from 1547 until 1559.

Adapted from the biography Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, The Serpent Queen is a historical drama with a serious edge as executive producer Justin Haythe turns the genre on its head by giving the conventional royal storytelling a fresh and contemporary spin.

Starz

Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee and Walking Dead fan-favorite, takes on the nefarious ruler as the series looks back on her rise to power and dispatches various lessons learned to her confidant Rahima (Sennia Nanua).

“My story begins when I was a young girl,” Morton is heard saying as the trailer cuts back and forth in time to show a young Catherine (portrayed by Liv Hill) on her way to becoming queen and the various ups and downs she experienced along the way before the actress shoves an entire tray off a table. “You know what I learnt that day? Never to trust a single soul.”

In addition to Hill, Morton and Nanua, the series also stars Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Beth Goddard, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, and the legendary Rupert Everett.

The Serpent Queen premieres Sunday, Sept. 11 on Starz.