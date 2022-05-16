The 'Southern Charm' Season 8 Trailer Is Here!

Ba ba doo! The Southern Charm bunch is back for season 8.

"I think hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate," Paige warns Craig.

She's set to make guest appearances throughout the season, along with season 7's John Pringle. As far as full-time casting goes, OGs Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis are back with their significant others, Taylor Ann Green and Chleb Ravenell (though he and Kathryn have seemingly broken up since filming). Leva Bonaparte, Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy return too, joined by season 7 guest Venita Aspen. Along with Venita come newbies Olivia Flowers and Marcie Hobbs. Of course, Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, are part of the fold, too.

Check out the trailer here:

Romance seems to be at the center of most everyone's story this time around, with Shep and Taylor getting serious, Austen and Olivia hooking up and Madison getting engaged. But there's also some love lost, as Madison and Olivia appear to get into it (Madison is Austen's ex, after all) and Taylor and Shep hit speed bumps as they head into a future together. In one moment, Taylor confesses to Leva that she feels like she's starting to question everything.

There's also drama between the boys, as the trailer teases what looks to be a physical fight between Craig and Austen, plus a verbal altercation between Austen and Shep.

"You're a f**king joke!" Shep tells his (former?) pal. "I can't believe I'm sharing oxygen with you!"

Bravo

Southern Charm season 8 premieres Thursday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons on Peacock, where you'll be able to watch new episodes the day after they air on Bravo.