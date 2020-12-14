The 'Summer House' Season 5 Trailer Is Here!

"Why do I have to be attacked by a little, blonde leprechaun?" a tearful Hannah Berner asks in the final frames of the trailer for Summer House season 5, setting fans up for what is sure to be the most intense share house experience yet for the cast. Hannah returns to the Hamptons alongside her ex, Luke Gulbranson, and bestie, Paige DeSorbo, lovebirds Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera for the new batch of episodes, which were shot this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the seasons before it, season 5 was filmed continuously at the group's vacation home. No breaks to the city, no wild nights out. It was quaran-team lockdown life for six weeks straight.

Complicating the dynamics are Lindsay's boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, who joins the pod ("I'm ready for engagement, marriage, babies," the PR pro proclaims in a confessional) and new housemate Ciara Miller, an ICU nurse who's locked in a flirtmance with Luke... right in front of Hannah!

"Ciara is dating down," Paige muses in a confessional of her own. "Luke is dating up."

Complicating that already complicated love triangle is a hint in the trailer that Lindsay and Luke wind up hooking up when she hits a rough patch with Stephen! See for yourself in the full first look here:



Season 5 will also, seemingly, see Kyle and Amanda tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with their housemates, after having to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. But it's not all romance all the time for the Summer House residents: Viewers will watch as Paige comes to the decision to split from her longtime boyfriend, Perry Rahbar (and apparently entertain getting back together with one-time pantry hook-up buddy Carl), and some friendships begin to fall apart. The trailer teases what look to be a couple of blowout fights, one where Luke yells at Kyle, "I f**king don't like you!" as the show's production team holds him back, and another where Lindsay holds back a shirtless Kyle as a pantsless Carl runs out the front door.

"Everything gets answered, don't worry," Hannah told ET in September of what to expect from season 5. She had just wrapped filming days before the interview.

"I just feel so fortunate that Bravo's priority was our health and safety, and they figured out how to make the best show -- the best season we've ever had -- while keeping everyone safe," she added. "I just feel so fortunate to be able to make great TV, during such a crazy time."

Summer House's new season premieres Thursday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.