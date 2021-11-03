'The Talk' Hosts Say They're Still a Family After Intense Debate Over Sharon Osbourne Defending Piers Morgan

Amanda Kloots addressed the debate at the top of Thursday's show, with Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth sitting by.

"Hello, everyone. Welcome to The Talk," she said. "We are a TV family here. Sometimes we argue like we did yesterday and sometimes we laugh but we are back together again today and we are ready to start today's show. So, let's get into these topics."

A source tells ET that the co-hosts met after their show on Wednesday in a closed-door meeting to discuss what happened between Underwood and Osbourne on-air. But, the source says, nothing was resolved.

Wednesday's episode of The Talk got plenty of reaction on social media, in which they discussed Osbourne's tweet supporting Morgan. Osbourne wrote, "@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth." She addressed the tweet, which she received backlash for, and said she was supporting her "friend" and "his freedom of speech and his opinions on what he felt about the interview of Meghan and Harry."

"I know he has a right to say what he feels on the interview, as we have a right to say and everybody has a right to say what they feel with freedom of speech," she said. "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No, because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion. But why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague of mine for years that everybody goes, if you support him, then you must be racist because he's racist?"

But Underwood challenged her, and said that the last time Morgan was on the show, she tried to "bring to his attention that there were racial and racist implications in the dealings with Meghan Markle, specifically because she was Black."

"He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says…I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood said. "So if you're saying I stand with you, how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

Welteroth added, "When we give passes or give space to people who are saying damaging, harmful things, what we're kind of doing is permissing it. And I think that's what people are reacting to."

Osbourne said she wasn't aware of his racist remarks toward Markle, before asking, "So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?" Getting visibly emotional, Osbourne stated that she does not agree with anything Morgan did, but that he's always been there for her as a friend.

Welteroth responded, "But if people know you're not racist they would want you to stand up to your friend who has done racist things and [been] sexist in the coverage of Meghan."