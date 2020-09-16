The Top 10 Bestselling Items From Kate Spade

It's no surprise ET Style readers love Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered our top 10 bestselling products from Kate Spade. Jewelry and bags have been the most popular among our readers from flower stud earrings to crossbody styles and satchels.

Plus, be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale with more handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. The regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.

Shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most.