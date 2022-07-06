The Truth Behind Those Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart Sightings

Is it romance or simple friendship? Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart have sparked romance rumors in recent months, grabbing dinner together on multiple occasions, prompting fans to wonder if the pair are actually dating.

A source tells ET, "Scott and Kimberly Stewart are friendly and nothing is going on romantically between them as of now."

"They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while," the source says. "Sean Stewart and the whole family is also really close with Scott and they all love him."

Then, in June, Scott and Kimberly enjoyed a dinner at Nobu Malibu, where they were again joined by Sean, and has been seen spending time with Kimberly in videos she's posted to her Instagram story.

The source tells ET, "Scott has been looking for new chicks to hang with and is still single. He'd love to settle down one day, but for now he's just dating and having fun."

Meanwhile, another source previously told ET that Scott "has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis' marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be."

"He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy," the source shared, adding that Scott "has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship."

Scott and Kourtney share three children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The pair called it quits in July 2015, after nearly a decade.

