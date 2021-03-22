The Ultimate Wedding Guide: What to Buy, What to Wear, What to Gift

Wedding season is around the corner! Whether you're a bride, groom or guest, there's a lot of planning (and purchasing) that comes with celebrating the special day.

Wedding planning and engagements can be especially daunting right now amid the pandemic, but as loved ones adjust their plans for socially distanced ceremonies, we are here to help make it a little easier with a comprehensive shopping guide.

From engagement and wedding rings to gifts for your favorite almost-hitched couple, ET Style has curated a list of stylish items to wear or give.

Best Wedding Gifts for Every Budget

Gifts for newlyweds, priced under $50, $100, $200 and $500.

Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

Gifts your partner will love and cherish.

See Our Cute Wedding Guest Dress Picks

Shop dress styles you can wear to a wedding ceremony and later for cocktail hour.

Chic Wedding Shoes from Stuart Weitzman, H&M and More

For brides, bridesmaids and guests.

Here Are the Biggest Engagement Ring Buying Tips from Experts

Advice you'll want to hear before making the big decision.

Engagement Rings for Every Budget

Thinking of popping the question? Browse stunning rings priced under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000.