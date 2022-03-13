'The Umbrella Academy' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

The Umbrella Academy has set a return date.

The Netflix drama will kick off season 3 on Wednesday, June 22, it was announced Sunday by showrunner Steve Blackman at South by Southwest (SXSW).

In the new season, the Umbrella Academy are back in the present day. Convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all, they soon realize things aren't how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy, featuring an alive-and-well Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). Smart, stylish and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns.

Netflix

Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own -- and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe (something they may have caused) -- now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

A 17-second teaser, also released Sunday, teases the dramatic showdown between the Sparrow and the Umbrella crews with the tagline, "The Sparrows have landed."

The cast is led by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon "Wanna" Walton.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.