The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Trailer Is Here!

Divorce! Emotional breakdowns! Garcelle Beauvais?!

Yep, season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has it all, piñatas modeled after Tom Schwartz's face included. Bravo just dropped the juicy trailer, which sees the show back in rare form, with intense drama, unplanned hookups and Scheana Shay's wedding, take two.

The sneak peek kicks off with Schwartz and Katie Maloney cheers-ing to being a "divorce success story," a happy ending that quickly sours as Schwartz's post-dissolution of marriage behavior becomes the talk of their friend circle. After word gets out that Schwartz and Raquel Leviss, ex-girlfriend of castmate James Kennedy, are hooking up, Katie unleashes on her ex.

"I've never had hatred for you, and now I do. I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser," she spouts at an unfazed Schwartz.

"This does not affect me at all," he replies to a shocked Katie.

Raquel also squeezes in some quality time with Oliver Saunders, son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle, who asks, "Should I be here?" as Oliver recounts his and Raquel's encounter to his mom and Lisa Vanderpump, his now-boss in Las Vegas. Lisa's empire expands in Sin City, as she opens Vanderpump a Paris, giving the SUR-vers (including blast from seasons' past Kristina Kelly) a new playground across state lines.

Watch the full sneak peek here:

As for Raquel's ex, his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, joins the cast, putting their relationship to the test. Lisa tells James he "sounds like a dictator" as he describes his and Ally's dynamic, which is affected by James' choice to stop being sober.

"I like you better when you're not drinking," Ally tells him, echoing Raquel in years past.

"Nobody wants to watch you make a fool of yourself," she later says, as footage of James throwing a drink in Schwartz's face plays out.

Ally also finds friction with James' pal/sometimes friend with benefits, Lala Kent, who has plenty of her own ish to work through this year. In one moment, she tears up reflecting on the end of her relationship with Randall Emmett, the father of her daughter, amid cheating allegations and rumors of bad business dealings; in another, she gets into it with Schwartz, who calls her a "bootleg Housewife."

Also at the forefront this season is the much-delayed opening of Schwartz & Sandy's, Schwartz's business venture with longtime buddy Tom Sandoval. The pressures of striking out on their own without the safety net of LVP as a partner proves challenging for the dynamic duo, with tensions entering friendship-ending territory.

Sandoval's personal life becomes a hot topic, too, as Scheana tells him that Katie's been telling people that Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, have an open relationship.

"This summer's just been so f**king awful to me," Ariana later cries to Lisa.

Awful to film, though, likely means fun to watch. Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for season 10 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.