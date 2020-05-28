The Virtual Cast Reunions That Have Kept Us Smiling Amid Quarantine

While we've all been stuck in our homes, hungry for new episodes of TV and longing for the world to return to some semblance of normal, the casts of several beloved TV shows and classic movies have been reconnecting over video chat. Actors, directors, writers and producers have all teamed up to give us all that nostalgia hit we've been craving.

While more and more live shows and reality programs are moving over to unprecedented remote formats, that hasn't been an option for most scripted shows. Although, for the cast of Parks and Recreation, that didn't keep them from getting back together to film an entire remote episode special about the outbreak for NBC.



Here's a look at all the reunions -- posted to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or aired on TV -- that have kept our spirits high throughout this difficult time.



Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

On the season finale of Will Smith's Snapchat original series, Will From Home, the 51-year-old actor reunited with Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff to reminisce about their time on the show, which aired from 1990 to 1996.



Parks and Recreation

While not a traditional reunion special with the actors filming from their respective homes, Parks and Rec did its best to show where every main character has ended up in the five years since we said goodbye to them. The special, which aired April 30 on NBC, included all the members of the original cast, as well as a number of recurring guest stars, including Paul Rudd, Jay Jackson and Mo Collins, among others.



That Thing You Do!

All four original Oneders -- Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry -- as well as Colin Hanks, participated in a livestream watch party, where they watched along with fans and commented on the film.



The Office

During an episode of John Krasinski's webseries, Some Good News, posted on May 10, the actor welcomed a number of his former co-stars from The Office for a socially distanced reunion to celebrate a very special virtual wedding. Krasinski -- who got ordained for the occasion -- officiated a virtual wedding of two big fans of the celebrated sitcom, and then welcomed the cast for a big group dance party.



My So-Called Life

Most of the major actors came together for a video chat -- including leading lady Claire Danes, Bess Armstrong, Tom Irwin, Devon Odessa, Mary Kay Place, Devon Gummersall, Paul Dooley and Rayanne Graff -- as well as the show's creator, Winnie Holzman. Actor Wilson Cruz took to Twitter to share a screenshot of their group Zoom call, and fans couldn't help but notice one big star wasn't on hand for the get together: Jared Leto, who played Danes' crush on the teen drama.



High School Musical

Zac Efron made a special appearance during The Disney Family Singalong on April 16 to introduce his former High School Musical co-stars -- Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel -- as they reunited to sing "We're All in This Together."



Good Luck Charlie

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Disney Channel series' debut, Disney brought the Duncan family together for a virtual cast reunion over Zoom with ET, where the stars took a trip down memory lane as they reminisced about their time on the comedy series, which ran from 2010 to 2014. Stars Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Eric Allan Kramer and a grown-up Mia Talerico -- who was only 11 months old when the show started -- reconnected as they shared their fondest memories of their time on set, working with baby Talerico and whether they'd be open to a reunion movie.



Community

The Community cast reunited for a virtual table read on May 18, and things at Greendale were just as hilarious as ever! Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, as well as creator Dan Harmon, came together via Zoom to read the season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy," a bottle episode in which the study group gathers in the library after Pierce's (Chevy Chase) funeral to hear what he's left them in his will, courtesy of an eccentric estate executor. The role was originally played by Walton Goggins, who was unavailable for the read, so The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal stepped in for the special event.



The Goonies

The cast of The Gooniesreunited for the first time in more than 30 years, courtesy of Frozen star and Goonies superfan Josh Gad, during the debut episode of Gad's new web series, Reunited Apart. Castmembers Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Josh Brolin and the rest of the gang were joined by "surprise guests" Cyndi Lauper (who sang the movie's theme song), screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner and executive producer Steven Spielberg.



Back to the Future

For the second installment in Josh Gad's YouTube series, Reunited Apart, the actor and host brought together almost all the famous faces from the Back to the Future trilogy, including Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Mary Steenburgen and Elisabeth Shue -- as well as the franchise's creators, Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis. There was even a special appearance from the film's composer, Alan Silvestri, and rock legend Huey Lewis -- who wrote and performed two of the most iconic songs from the film's soundtrack, "The Power of Love" and "Back in Time."



Desperate Housewives

Desperate Housewives stars Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany and Brenda Strong reunited for the web seriesStars in the House on April 12 to raise money for The Actors Fund -- and the group had a lot of love for their former co-star, Felicity Huffman, who wasn't present for the reunion. Stars Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan were also notably absent from the reunion.



The Nanny

For this special gathering, the video of which was released on April 6, the cast of The Nanny came together to stage a table reading of the show's pilot episode -- which first aired in November 1993 -- and included the entire original cast, including Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor and Rachel Chagall. They were also joined by musician Ann Hampton Callaway, who performed the show's instantly recognizable theme song from her piano at her home, as well as the show's executive producer and co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson.



Melrose Place

Melrose Place fans got their dream reunion when the show's stars -- including Amanda Woodward herself, Heather Locklear -- came together for the first time in eight years for a virtual reunion as part of the Stars in the House web series, benefiting The Actors Fund.



Hamilton

John Krasinski seriously made a young Hamilton fan's day during the second episode of his web series, Some Good News. The actor Zoomed with a 9-year-old girl named Aubrey, who was disappointed when the tour performance of Hamilton that she was supposed to see got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a surprise, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined their chat as well. Aubrey was clearly shocked and delighted to virtually see the Tony winner, but he took things one step further when he and the rest of the original Broadway cast reunited via Zoom to perform "Alexander Hamilton" for her.



Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff and the entire Lizzie McGuire cast virtually reunited for a throwback table read on May 11. Jake Thomas, Adam Lamberg, Lalaine, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Ashlie Brillault, Davida Williams and Kyle Downes, plus writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel and Bob Thomas, all joined in on the fun, to read the season 1 episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place."





Splash

More than 36 years after Disney's romantic fantasy comedy Splash hit theaters, the cast and creators came together as part of Josh Gad's ongoing web series, Reunited Apart, to share their memories of the project. Among those who joined the reunion were stars Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah -- who dished on the challenges of the movie's iconic underwater kiss -- as well as director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer, and comedy icon Eugene Levy.



Cheaper by the Dozen

The stars of the 2003 family comedy Cheaper by the Dozen offered a unique take on the virtual reunion trend, opting to shoot individual vignettes which were cut together into a nostalgia-packed video. Several stars from the film, including Hilary Duff, Piper Perabo and Bonnie Hunt, to name a few, recreated a few scenes and still shots from the movie, giving fans a look at how much the actors have grown over the past 17 years.