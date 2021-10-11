'The Voice': Ariana Grande Breaks Down Over Her First Battle Round Decision

Being a coach on The Voice isn't easy -- especially when it comes time to make the tough cuts!

Ariana Grande learned that lesson the hard way during Monday's first night of season 21 Battle Rounds, where she was faced with some tough decisions about which performers got to continue on to the Knockout Rounds, and which were going home.

The tears started early, as Ari and her celeb Battle Round advisor, Kristin Chenoweth, got emotional in rehearsals over Katie Rae and Bella DeNapoli's dueling performance of "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer.

"This song means a lot to me," Ari told her team members. "Me and my mom would sing it together in the car all the time."

But the emotional rehearsals were nothing compared to the performance on the main stage. After Katie and Bella wowed the coaches with their dynamic Battle duet -- featuring some proud coach lip syncing from Ari -- it came time to make a choice.

Blake Shelton said he was "leaning towards" Bella, while John Legend and Kelly Clarkson both applauded Katie's unique, darker tone. But for Ari, the decision was more difficult than she could have anticipated, and she got choked up immediately.

Bella DeNapoli & Katie Rae absolutely slay this iconic song by Donna Summer & @BarbraStreisand. 🌟 #VoiceBattles #TeamAriana pic.twitter.com/WuksxCfhkC — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 12, 2021

"I adore you both so much. You're both so consistently phenomenal," she said through tears. "There's nothing that either of you can't sing, and I feel so privileged to work with you, and to have spent this time with you both. I'm just so proud of you both."

As Ari's emotions over the decision made Kelly tear up as well, the "7 Rings" singer joked, "I literally talked to my therapist about this."

Ultimately, Ari picked Katie as the winner of the Battle, noting, that, "I think it was just a matter of emotion. Every time Katie opened her mouth, I got goosebumps."

However, she also immediately hit her save button to keep Bella on her team as well! "I was able to save my Italian sister," Ari beamed after making sure none of her fellow coaches tried to steal her singer. "I think she's an incredible vocalist. I think she's such a bright light."

As the Battle Rounds kick off, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

Ahead of season 21, John, Kelly and Blake placed a target on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh during their preseason press conference. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.