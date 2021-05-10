'The Voice': Ariana Grande Drops the Mic on Blake Shelton After Sister Trio KCK3 Sings 'No Tears Left to Cry'

On Tuesday, Ariana Grande became the first coach on The Voice season 21 to fill her team!

Ari was absolutely blown away by sister trio KCK3, who took the stage with a dynamically harmonized rendition of her 2018 hit, "No Tears Left to Cry," that had the first-time coach in near-hysterics as she turned her chair almost immediately.

Ultimately, there was no competition for the Brandon, Mississippi, group, and the other coaches knew it, leaving Ariana uncontested to land KCK3 to her team. "This is the kindest thing y'all have ever done for me," Ari gushed to her fellow coaches.

"I think there's an obvious reason here why none of us turned around," Kelly Clarkson joked.

"First of all, I got so excited because I love harmonies," Ariana raved to the sisters. "I didn't even realize it was my song!"

Adding how excited she was about the harmonies and vocal runs that they added to her track, Ari was thrilled to complete her team with the trio. "I fell in love with their voices," she added. "I cannot wait to pick songs with them."

Then, the "7 Rings" singer took the stage herself to celebrate, crooning, "My team is full," to raucous applause. She even capped off her moment with a mic drop, right in front of Blake Shelton!

Check out the hilarious moment below:

With just one night of Blind Auditions remaining, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters and follow along with your favorites.

Ahead of season 21, John Legend, Kelly and Blake placed a target on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh during their preseason press conference. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.