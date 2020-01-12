'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Out of His Seat for Ian Flanigan and Worth the Wait

The Voice season 19 live shows are here -- and Blake Shelton is gunning for the championship!

After his team member Taryn Papa won the 4-Way Knockout at the top of Monday's live shows, the coach was effusive in his praise, almost breaking the six-foot social distancing restrictions in his excitement over two acts in particular: Ian Flanigan and Worth the Wait.

Flanigan delivered a cover of the Bob Dylan classic "Make You Feel My Love," in his signature, unique gravelly tone, which left Shelton jumping out of his seat in support.

"The show is called The Voice!" Blake declared. "When have you ever heard a voice like that?!"

Wow, what a great night of incredible talent! Thank you all for the love and support. Here is the song I sang tonight: https://t.co/sOCK0oSzUb ✌🏻✌🏻🎶 remember to vote! — Ian Flanigan (@IanFlanigan) December 1, 2020

As for family trio Worth the Wait, who covered The Judds' "Love Is Alive," Blake gushed that "even though Mama's on stage, I feel like a proud parent," saying the trio sounded the best they have all season.

The Voice looks a little different this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety glass distancing the coaches and team members and separate performance spaces on stage for the Battle and Knockout Rounds. But Stefani noted ahead of the season how excited the coaches were to be back in any capacity, bringing some music and joy into people's lives.