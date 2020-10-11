'The Voice': Blake Shelton Reveals His Political Aspirations

Blake Shelton is already "King ofThe Voice" -- but is he getting ready to run for political office?

The season 19 Battle Rounds kicked off on Monday, with the coaches pitting their team members against each other in show-stopping vocal duels, but during a commercial break, Shelton was distracted by current events -- and thinking about a possible career change.

"I'm gonna quit all TV and music and run for mayor of Tishomingo, Oklahoma," he mused. "Only reason I haven't run for mayor yet is, I'm afraid I'd lose and that would be incredibly embarrassing."

"Maybe my mom would vote for me, that's one," he added, as fellow coach John Legend cracked up.

Shelton could probably earn another vote from his season 19 celebrity mentor, Kane Brown, who joined his fellow country superstar in the studio to work with Team Blake.

"I love The Voice," Brown raved. "My dream that nobody knows about was to be on The Voice and sing 'Ol' Red' and get on Blake's Shelton's team. It's so great to be here."

"I can't believe I have Kane Brown here with me," Shelton teased Brown as the pair prepared to work with country trio Worth the Wait and singer Taryn Papa. "Literally, besides me, you're the hottest thing in country music."

"What'd you get, Sexiest Man of the Year or something like that?" Brown fired back.

The Voice looks a little different this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with safety glass distancing the coaches and team members and separate performances spaces on stage for the Battle Rounds. But the biggest change for Shelton is welcoming back his now-fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," Blake shared ahead of the season. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more on this season in the video below.