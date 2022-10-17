'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds

During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!

Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.

"Your tone is so beautiful," she gushed. "I wanna hear it in my ear -- just kidding -- I want to hear it on a record. I think you as an artist, as the whole package, is special. And, you're my boyfriend!"

Coach Blake Shelton declared bodie the winner of the Battle, but Jaeden didn't have to go far before both Camila and Gwen Stefani hit their buttons to steal him to their own teams.

"Jaeden, you know that we have something special," Camila said, pleading her case. "I think that your voice is really special, and I think it would be interesting to see what we could do together... Also, if you don't, then I will break up with you."

"I can't say no to my girlfriend," Jaeden replied with a laugh, choosing to join Team Camila.

"He was a good boyfriend," his new coach told the cameras afterward. "I would have broken up with him if he had picked Gwen."

"Camila was able to play the 'I'm single, come whisper that song in my ear' card," Blake teased after the showdown. "Thank god Gwen didn't play that card. That would have been embarrassing for me."

This encounter came after Jaeden wooed Camila and wowed the other coaches with his rendition of Bread's "Make It With You" during the Blinds. Unfortunately, Camila and Gwen couldn't press their buttons for the singer at the time because their teams were full -- but Jaeden made it clear that he would definitely have been Team Camila if given the opportunity.

"Gwen should steal you first, but if she doesn't, I'll save you, baby," Camila told the singer.

"Thanks for saying baby," he replied. "I might have been singing it for you."

"Oh my god!" Camila said, blushing. "Wow, Jaeden! Jaeden, you're making my whole day! You're so cute and talented, and I like your style."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.