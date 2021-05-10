'The Voice': Dana Monique's 'Free Your Mind' Leaves the Coaches Speechless

The Voice's top 20 performers took the stage for their first live performances on Monday, and Dana Monique left the coaches in shock!

The Houston native absolutely owned the stage during her performance of "Free Your Mind," leaving coach Nick Jonas speechless and inspiring Kelly Clarkson to throw "everything around me" in Dana's direction in celebration of her vocal prowess and stage presence.

"My whole dream in life was to sing [backup] for someone like you," Kelly raved. "You have just, such a gift, it is crazy. The soul, the rawness, the attitude, you're amazing."

"I'm just gonna say it's an honor to be your coach," Nick added. "You just blew that out of the park, it was unbelievable. You're incredible!"

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!