'The Voice': Gwen Stefani and Celeb Advisor Sean Paul Preview the Battle Rounds (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani is ready to bring the right temperature to season 22 of The Voice! The Battle Rounds kick off on Monday, and that means it's celeb advisor time -- and Sean Paul is here to help Team Gwen!

"It reminds me of myself," Sean told ET of working with the aspiring stars when the pair sat down to discuss the Battles. "You know, when I see them as youngsters and they're getting into the game, their eyes are all wide open. They're ready."

"They're the ones that are winning," Gwen agreed. "We're just sort of there to download our experiences and try to see how we can help... At this point in my life, it's just super rewarding."

"I love that energy," Sean added. "It keeps me inspired."

The pair has already teamed up once this year on "Light My Fire" -- off of Sean's latest album, Scorcha, which dropped in May -- and Gwen said that while that was their first official collaboration, their "souls knew each other" for a long time before they worked together.

"[I've] definitely felt her vibes, her voice and all of that from No Doubt days all the way through 'Bananas' days... straight up to now," Sean agreed. "She's awesome... when she said yes, I did a little dance."

Gwen was similarly thrilled to team up with the reggae legend, noting her connection to Jamaican music predates even No Doubt's dancehall-inspired 2001 album, Rock Steady.

"I grew up loving ska music, which was, at the time, like, super underground," she noted. "[There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music... And then, it's just crazy to think that all these years later, I'm standing with a legend."

Gwen and Sean join a star-studded list of coach-advisor duos for season 22's Battle Rounds, as Blake Shelton selected country sensation Jimmie Allen to join his team for the Battle Rounds, John Legend will have GRAMMY winner Jazmine Sullivan to help guide his team members and new coach Camila Cabello selecting pal Charlie Puth to help as her team's advisor.

Gwen told ET she's more than thrilled to have the Kingston-born hitmaker on her team as she returns to The Voice this fall to compete against husband Blake for the first time since they tied the knot and for the first time since Gwen won her first Voice victory with Carter Rubin in season 19.

"We had hooked up with this song, and I was like, 'Gosh, you know, I should get him to do [The Voice] -- that would be perfect," Gwen recalled of picking her all-important advisor. "I just asked."

As for what advice they'd passed on to Team Gwen? "It was a lot about, you know, less means more in some of these songs," Sean shared. "A lot of the contestants were just trying a lot to impress, and I was like, 'The song's dope by itself, it needs you to carry it -- it needs to bring us into the song.'"

Gwen's return this season came alongside a semi-new face on the coaches' side -- with Camila taking a seat in the spinning chairs for her first season as a coach after serving as a mentor for Team Legend in season 21. But she said it's been a great time so far.

"The blinds were just so relaxed," Gwen raved. "Camila, she's so sweet and easy and funny so it was just very relaxed and fun."

So, while they're competing against each other on this season of The Voice, can fans expect a new musical collab between Blake and Gwen anytime soon?

"Oh my gosh, we make music every day," she teased. "I hop up onstage with him almost every time I can."

While the pair don't currently have any plans for a new duet, Gwen said it's been so rewarding to become part of a new musical world through her hubby.

"Who knows? You never know what's gonna happen," she shared of a possible new duet. "It's such a fun thing to think that all this way into my life I get to be in this new country lane. It's just so different, yet so familiar."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!