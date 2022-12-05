'The Voice': Parijita Bastola's Powerful Semifinals Performance 'Inspires' John Legend

Parijita Bastola continues to impress on season 22 of The Voice!

The 17-year-old high school student -- and the show's first Nepalese-American competitor -- took the stage on Monday to tackle a powerful performance of "Unstoppable" by Sia that had the coaches on their feet for another standing ovation.

"It is shocking the way that you're able to connect with your body and your voice and your heart at the same time," Gwen Stefani raved. "I think that's very powerful at such a young age."

"The belief that you have in yourself is very infectious, it makes other people believe in you too. It makes other people be inspired by you," coach John Legend agreed, noting that he keeps hearing from family and friends about the singer's talents. "People are so excited about Parijita!"

During last week's Top 10 live show, John revealed to Parijita that she had received a very special celebrity fan shoutout in the form of a DM from Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, raving about her performances in season 22.

"Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas just wrote me and told me how much they love you and love seeing you wear your saree," the DM read.

"For my American heartthrob and my Indian heartthrob to both tell me that they love what I'm doing on the show, having celebrity fans, it's insane," Parijita told the cameras in her pre-taped package. "This might be the coolest week of my life

Following the exciting reveal, Parijita took to the stage for her fan-suggested performance, singing "Scars to Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara and impressing all four of the coaches.

"That was a masterclass in combining passion and joy with just great execution," Blake Shelton raved. "It was a lot of fun, and it meant a lot."

"I wait to see not only what you're gonna sing, but what you're gonna wear," Gwen agreed. "This is my favorite, you look amazing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.