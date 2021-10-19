'The Voice': Paris Winningham and Jonathan Mouton Earn the Final Battle Round Steal

The Battle Rounds are wrapping up on season 21 of The Voice, but they ended with a show-stopping steal!

The final performance of the Battles on Tuesday featured two Team Legend powerhouses -- Paris Winningham and Jonathan Mouton -- teaming up for a pitch-perfect performance of Luther Vandross' "Here and Now."

The duo's rendition was stunning and perfectly in sync, earning standing ovations from John Legend and all three of his fellow coaches.

"Y'all are so evenly matched," Kelly Clarkson raved to Jonathan and Paris. "You both did some really cool stuff that was just so moving."

"That completely sounded like a record, it was incredible," Blake Shelton agreed. "I want to hear it again!"

"You're both world-class singers," Ariana Grande added. "Your vibratos are so unique, but then when you were singing at the same time, they were circling around at the same exact speed. I was like, what kind of witchcraft?"

John agreed, thrilled with the performance but dismayed at the choice he had to make --with no help on the decision from his fellow coaches.

"Everyone's said how thoroughly impressive and captivating both of you are," he told his singers. "There's no right answer about who is better."

"I've gone back and forth about it," John admitted. "You both were as great as you needed to be to keep going, so thank you for making my job difficult! But that just means you were awesome."

John ultimately chose Paris to win the battle, but Blake turned out to be Jonathan's saving grace. After a little pressure from Ariana, the country star hit his button to steal Jonathan to his team for the upcoming Knockout Rounds.

"You're not leaving!" Blake told Jonathan, before admitting to the cameras, "I was gonna use my steal on either one of those guys to be honest with you... Jonathan's voice is unbelievable. He's an incredible addition to Team Blake."

As the Knockout Rounds approach, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.