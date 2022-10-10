'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have locked in their teams on season 22 of The Voice!
The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!
From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.
When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.
"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."
Check out all the season 22 competitors below!
TEAM BLAKE
Kate Kalvach
Bryce Leatherwood
Kevin Hawkins
Brayden Lape
The Dryes
Madison Hughes
Tanner Fussell
Eva Ullmann
Hillary Torchiana
Ansley Burns
bodie
Austin Montgomery
Benny Weag
TEAM GWEN
Ian Harrison
Jay Allen
Alyssa Witrado
Sadie Bass
Cara Brindisi
Julia Aslanli
Tanner Howe
Kayla Von Der Heide
Destiny Leigh
Kique
Daysia
Jillian Jordyn
TEAM LEGEND
Omar Jose Cardona
Emma Brooke
David Andrew
Peyton Aldridge
Valarie Harding
Morgan Taylor
Parijita Bastola
The Marilynds
SOLsong
Kara McKee
Lana Love
Dia Malai
TEAM CAMILA
Morgan Myles
Orlando Mendez
Reina Ley
Devix
Chello
Andrew Igbokidi
Ava Lynn Thuresson
Sasha Hurtado
Sydney Kronmiller
Eric Who
Zach Newbould
Grace Bello
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT: