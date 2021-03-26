'The Voice': The Battle Rounds Kick Off With Kelsea Ballerini Coaching Team Kelly! (Exclusive)

The Voice's season 20 Battle Rounds kick off next week, and substitute coach Kelsea Ballerini already has a tough call on her hands!

Kelsea is standing in for pal Kelly Clarkson, who was sick during the filming of this season's battles, and, with input from Kelly, she paired up Gean Garcia and Ryleigh Modig for an impressive cover of Ariana Grande's "pov" in ET's exclusive clip from Monday's episode.

Both young singers wow the coaches with their range and stunning runs. "If Kelly was here, I would tell her, 'Why did you pair these two together? It's awful!'" Blake Shelton says of the tough decision ahead, praising Gean's "intense" performance style and Ryleigh's unique "fresh" tone.

"As a songwriter, you're the kind of artist that I'd die to write songs for, to write with," Nick Jonas tells Ryleigh, eliciting a stunned reaction.

John Legend admits that he's "starting to question myself as a human being," as he realizes that he didn't turn his chair in the Blind Auditions for either Gean or Ryleigh. "Both of you have really unique approached and unique voices."

"I would say that you've got the hardest job here today," Nick tells Kelsea. Check out the full battle in the clip below and tune in Monday to see who she picks!

Ultimately, Kelsea has to pull out her "phone a friend," calling Kelly to get her input. "I'm so sorry!" Kelly says of the tough call. "Either way you go, it's great. You should feel safe picking whoever, 'cause I don't think either of them are going home."

"Kelly sounds just fine to me," Blake teases in the meantime. "I think I heard ocean waves in the background."

Kelsea was announced as Kelly's substitute on Monday, as Blind Auditions came to an end and the coaches finalized their season 20 rosters. "Just pretend I'm Kelly," the country star said in a promo for the upcoming shows, proving that she's got Kelly's spark when it comes to landing steals and taking shots at fellow coach Blake Shelton: "Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?"

"Thank you so much @KelseaBallerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather!" Kelly shared on Twitter. "I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on @NBCTheVoice! #TeamKelly #TheVoice."

"When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work," Kelsea shared on her own Twitter. "Thank you @johnlegend, @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family."

I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds! 🤍 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021

Kelsea has plenty of experience with the singing competition show. She served as a fifth coach for singers on season 15's "Comeback Stage" segment and was Team Kelly's celebrity mentor during season 16.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!