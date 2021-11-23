'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Holly Forbes and More!

The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!
Following the Top 11 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show features the announcement of the Top 10 singers, who will move on to next week's lives. The Top 10 includes the singers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between the remaining performers.
Team Kelly Clarkson had the advantage this coming into week, after her team swept the competition, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11. Blake Shelton has three singers remaining, while John Legend and Ariana Grande have two apiece.
Check out all of the Top 10 performers below, and tune in next week to see new live performances and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM LEGEND
Joshua Vacanti
Jershika Maple
TEAM KELLY
Hailey Mia
Girl Named Tom
Jeremy Rosado
TEAM BLAKE
Paris Winningham
Wendy Moten
Lana Scott
TEAM ARIANA
Holly Forbes
Jim and Sasha Allen
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
