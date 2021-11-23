'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Holly Forbes and More!

The Voice season 21 live shows are here and it's all up to the viewer votes to decide who will make it to the finale!

Following the Top 11 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show features the announcement of the Top 10 singers, who will move on to next week's lives. The Top 10 includes the singers who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of the Instant Save, a wildcard vote between the remaining performers.

Team Kelly Clarkson had the advantage this coming into week, after her team swept the competition, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11. Blake Shelton has three singers remaining, while John Legend and Ariana Grande have two apiece.

Check out all of the Top 10 performers below, and tune in next week to see new live performances and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM LEGEND

Joshua Vacanti

Jershika Maple

TEAM KELLY

Hailey Mia

Girl Named Tom

Jeremy Rosado

TEAM BLAKE

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

TEAM ARIANA

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.