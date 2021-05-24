'The Voice': Watch the Top 5 Finale Performances and Vote for the Season 20 Winner

The Voice season 20 is down to the Top 5 -- and it's time for viewers to choose the winner!

The two-night finale kicked off on Monday, with each remaining artist -- Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Rachel Mac from Team Nick, Victor Solomon from Team Legend and Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake -- taking the stage to perform two new cover songs, one uptempo track and one special ballad dedication.

Fans can vote for their favorite singer starting Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, during the show's star-studded 10th anniversary celebration, which will feature performances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber and more!

Check out all of the Top 5's finale performances below:

KENZIE WHEELER (Team Kelly)

Journey Song: "Heartland" by George Strait

Dedication Song: "Keeper of the Stars" by Tracy Byrd

VICTOR SOLOMON (Team Legend)

Dedication Song: "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt

Journey Song: "Freedom" by Beyonce feat. Kendrick Lamar

JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG (Team Blake)

Journey Song: "Key to the Highway" - Charlie Segar

Dedication Song: "Stay" by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko

RACHEL MAC (Team Nick)

Dedication Song: "I Hope You Dance" - Lee Ann Womack

Journey Song: "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac

CAM ANTHONY (Team Blake)

Dedication Song: "Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo

Journey Song: "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 artist also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

The Voice's two-part season finale airs Monday and Tuesday, May 24 & 25, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!