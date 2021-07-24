'The Walking Dead' Drops Season 11 Trailer at Comic-Con: Watch!

The season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead is here! The show debuted the trailer for its upcoming final season during its panel at Comic-Con@Home on Saturday.

The cast and creators of the AMC show participated in a Q&A discussion about filming the last season, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes, information about the upcoming new episodes, and the first-look for season 11.

The new footage shows the cast facing new challenges, tears, death and destruction. Enemies also become allies as they prepare for the end of it all. The Walking Dead season 11 will premiere on August 22. However, it will be released a week early on August 15 on AMC+.

During the panel, Lauren Cohan was asked how Maggie feels about being in the same place with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the man who killed the father of her child. The creators also teased the new villains, the Reapers, with showrunner Angela Kang describing them as, "incredibly brutal, organized warriors."

Norman Reeds was also asked about how he feels about the current state of the world on the show and more. Watch the trailer and full panel below.

It was announced in September that TWD would officially wrap after season 11, which will consist of 24 episodes. Season 10 received an extended order last year, bringing the episode count for that season to 30.

And though The Walking Dead is coming to an end, the universe is far from over. A spinoff led by Daryl Dixon (NormanReedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will launch in 2023, to be run by Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang.

AMC is also developing a potential anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe. The project would focus "individual episodes or arcs of episodes on new or existing characters, backstories or other standalone experiences."

See more on TWD in the video below.