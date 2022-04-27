The Wanted Release New Version of 'Gold Forever' in Honor of Tom Parker

The Wanted have released a new version of their 2011 single, "Gold Forever," in honor of their late band member, Tom Parker. The surviving band members, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Jay McGuinness and Siva Kaneswaran, released the new version, titled "Gold Forever (for Tom)," after a video of them performing it at the 33-year-old's memorial service was posted on their respective social media accounts.

Proceeds from the new version will go to The Brain Tumour Charity.

“This originally was born from a request of Tom’s family to play 'Gold Forever' at his memorial. The Wanted decided to create a more fitting version and 'Gold Forever (for Tom)' was produced,” the press release said. “The track was played at the memorial and the band posted it the same night so the fans could hear it. The reaction from them was so warm and positive, that at the request of the fans, 'Gold Forever (for Tom)' is now being made available for them to download and keep in memory of him.”

The statement continued, “The Wanted, Island Records, writers & producers will be donating all net proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity, a UK-based charity dedicated to funding research, raising awareness and providing support and information to people with brain tumours.”

In addition to the new version of the single, The Wanted released a video tribute featuring footage of Tom from their early days in the group and their recent reunion. In one of the more emotional moments, the group becomes emotional as they embrace Parker onstage, following their reunion performance.

Parker died on March 30, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2020. After the musician's death, famous friends, including Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne, took to social media to remember him.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Parker, who is survived by wife Kelsey Hardwick, and two children, 2-year-old daughter Aurelia and 1-year-old son Bodhi, spoke with ET prior to his death, about reuniting with the band and fighting through his diagnosis.

"Well, it's been really lovely because not only is it been a great distraction ... it's just been nice to just be around love, support, and positivity, you know, because these symptoms come very easily and quickly drag you down," he said in October. "And you know, just the boys came around with just the right moment, really did to pull me up from the depths."