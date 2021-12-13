'The Wendy Williams Show' Guest Host Sherri Shepherd Cancels Due to Emergency Surgery

Sherri Shepherd is on the mend after suffering from appendicitis over the weekend. The 54-year-old TV personality was set to guest host The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, but was replaced by actor Michael Rapaport after having to undergo emergency surgery.

Rapaport addressed the situation at the top of the show, saying, "So Sherri was supposed to host today. Unfortunately, she had appendicitis. She's fine. She is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is rested. Get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you!"

Shepherd also posted about the situation on her Instagram, writing, "If you watched the @WendyWilliams show today, you saw the news about my emergency surgery. Thanks to @MichaelRapaport for stepping in for me at the last minute! And while I’m mad I didn’t meet WWE’s Naomi aka @trinity_fatu in person yet, Jeffrey did!"

In a statement, a representative for Shepherd told ET that she is "absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors' orders and expected to make a full recovery."

Several stars have been stepping in for Williams as the longtime TV host has been working through her own health issues. Back in November, Williams updated fans about her current status.

"As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic," she wrote at the time. "I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready."

Executive Producer David Perler previously announced that the show would feature guest hosts on into 2022.