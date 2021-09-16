'The Wendy Williams Show' to Be Guest Hosted by Leah Remini and More Stars in Wendy Williams' Absence

The Wendy Williams Show has delayed the premiere of season 14 several times due to the host's health issues and it was announced on Tuesday that it will return with new episodes starting Monday, Oct. 18, with guest hosts filling in for Williams. On Thursday, the show shared that Remini will be hosting from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22. Meanwhile, the season premiere will feature Devyn Simone (MTV's The Challenge: Aftermath), Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister (Variety Senior Correspondent) and Yo, who will tackle the latest headlines in the news and share their take on the hottest topics. Each new, hour-long episode will include a spin on Williams' signature "Hot Topics" segment along with other staples of the show.

On Tuesday, the show shared that Williams is still on the mend.

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," the show's statement on Instagram read. "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

"We want her health to be her top priority," the statement continued. "As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy's privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers."

In mid-September, the show revealed that Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The program then subsequently postponed its Sept. 20 season premiere date to Oct. 4. They then postponed the premiere again to Oct. 18.

Before news broke that Williams had COVID-19, The Wendy Williams Show released a statement saying she was dealing "with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations." Then, following the news of Williams' coronavirus battle, TMZ reported that she was voluntarily hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Williams was also spotted by DailyMail photographers in a wheelchair, leaving her Manhattan apartment.

"I did speak with Wendy, she's stabilized, she's doing all right. You know, I can't give all the blow by blows. I told her I'll never proceed her voice through the show," he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy's going to make it."

Her brother added, "It's not an easy fight. It's not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother's passing. It's not easy. This isn't easy, but it's necessary. But she's doing well, she's stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there."