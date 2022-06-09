'The Winchesters': See the Darkly Romantic Poster for the CW's 'Supernatural' Prequel (Exclusive)

Fresh off the latest promo drop, The Winchesters has released a new poster as the countdown to the premiere continues.

Launching Oct. 11, the Supernatural prequel -- narrated by and told through the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) -- chronicles the untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary Winchester (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

The darkly romantic key art, which ET exclusively debuts, gives off classic Supernatural vibes as young John and Mary are at the center of the action, framed by eerie, long-fingernailed hands forming the shape of a heart. They're both ready to fight the evil that lurks as the pair look locked in as ever with their powerful stances.

The tagline, written in the Supernatural font, sets up everything viewers need to know about the upcoming drama: "A supernatural love story."

See the exclusive poster below.

The CW

Ackles and his wife, Danneel, serve as executive producers on The Winchesters, alongside writer/executive producer Robbie Thompson. Glen Winter directed the pilot.

The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW.