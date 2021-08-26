'The Wonder Years' Original Cast to Guest Star on ABC Comedies

It's a blast from the past! ABC has set a Wonder Years "takeover" with original cast members from the 1980s sitcom, it was announced during the virtual summer Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.

Original stars Fred Savage, Danica McKellar and Dan Lauria will make special guest appearances across ABC's comedy lineup on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Lauria kicks off the evening with a guest appearance on The Goldbergs, Savage follows with a guest spot on The Conners and McKellar closes out the night when she drops by Home Economics.

ABC will also give a special nod to the iconic Wonder Years theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker that evening ahead of a new episode from its upcoming reimagining.

The new Wonder Years stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray and Don Cheadle, who narrates.

The half-hour series, premiering Sept. 22, is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean (Williams). With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

Watch the new Wonder Years trailer below.

