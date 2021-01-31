'The Wonder Years' Reboot From Lee Daniels Gets Pilot Order at ABC

The Wonder Years reboot has been picked up to pilot by ABC, ET confirms. The potential new series, executive produced by Lee Daniels, reboots the classic show with a Black family.

ET learned in July that the potential new comedy series would follow "how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the turbulent late 1960s (the same era as the original series), made sure it was 'The Wonder Years' for them too."

The original series, starring Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, Josh Saviano, Jason Hervey, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills and Olivia d'Abo, aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993. Savage is set to direct the pilot and executive produce the new project, along with Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, and Saladin Patterson, with original series co-creator Neal Marlens as a consultant. Patterson will write the script.

ABC has also ordered two other comedy pilots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Maggie, based on the short film by Tim Curcio, revolves around a young woman who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. Maggie Mull and Justin Adler will co-write the script and executive produce with Evan Hayes.

An untitled multicamera comedy from executive producers Viola Davis and Larry Wilwore and writer Regina Hicks revolves around three sorority sisters who lost touch after college and reunite during a pivotal point in their lives.

