Third 'Psych' Movie Sets Premiere Date: Watch the Trailer for 'This Is Gus'

Shawn and Gus are back!

Psych 3: This Is Gus, the latest movie installment in creator Steve Franks' unofficial plans for a six-film franchise, will officially drop Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock, it was announced Saturday during a panel for New York Comic Con.

The upcoming film, which comes more than a year after the sequel, finds Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dule Hill) preparing for a shotgun wedding before the birth of baby Guster. The BFFs and amateur sleuthers go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

The official trailer, which was also released Saturday, opens with Shawn and Gus up to their old antics -- from their signature ridiculous nicknames to Gus' lofty wish for Tears for Fears singer Curt Smith to perform at his wedding -- as they hit the road ahead of the big wedding. Secrets from Selene's mysterious past surface, prompting them to desperately seek answers to who she really is.

"You don't know your fiancee's name?" they're asked when they make one of their pit stops. "Not her real one, no," Gus confesses, pausing before asking the question, "It's not Prince... is it?"

Of course, it being Psych and all, they had to drop in one cheeky reference to the existence of Peacock, the streaming service it lives on. "There's so many streamers, do you know what she's talking about?" Shawn asks Gus in the tag for the trailer.

"No, she's making that up," Gus defiantly says.

Watch the official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus below.

Rodriguez, Hill, Omundson and Simon are joined by Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen, as well as previously announced new cast member Allen Maldonado, who plays Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband.

Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller will also reprise their roles as Buzz McNab and Woody Strode, as well as Smith, who plays himself.

