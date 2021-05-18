'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Kevin Prepares for the 'Lamest Bachelor Party Ever' (Exclusive)

Kevin Pearson's last go at singledom isn't going to be all that exciting -- at least that's what he's betting on.

On This Is Us' penultimate episode of season 5, directed by Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin (Justin Hartley) prepares for his bachelor party and he's 99.9 percent sure it's going to be a bit of a downer.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, titled "Jerry 2.0," Kevin has a little bit of a vent session with his fiancée, Madison (Caitlin Thompson), after Nicky (Griffin Dunne) asks whether he can fit a jigsaw puzzle into Kevin's bag for the trip.

"Am I having the lamest bachelor party ever?" Kevin says after Nicky leaves the room, slightly disappointed his puzzle won't be making it to the bachelor party.

"Let's just say, I'm not worried about the cops coming," Madison quips.

As for Madison's bachelorette party, it doesn't sound like much of a party, with many of the attendees being members of the Pearson family.

"It's so embarrassing that my friends couldn't fly out early," she settles, prompting Kevin to reassure her that everything will be fine: "They're all babied up, they're all on the East Coast. Besides the Pearsons believe in quality over quantity."

Now that's a man you marry.

"Whoever casually first said, 'All good things must come to an end,' never had to end their favorite thing," Fogelman wrote. "While sad to have just [one] season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing."

Added Mandy Moore: "Officially official. One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment."

Earlier this year, Ventimiglia discussed the final episodes of This Is Us.

"When we get to that and the whole thing has been uncovered [and] discovered, we know what the last couple episodes are and I'll say that the last couple episodes -- it's not going to be about the last moment, it really isn't about the last moment," he told ET in March.

"It may be something that is beyond anything that anyone could ever dream and it may be so simple that every single human on Earth can relate to. But I know the last several episodes, they're gonna be a ride so when you've seen them all, we'll have a conversation and we'll go from there," Ventimiglia said.

