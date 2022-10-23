'This is Us' Star Chris Sullivan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Rachel Reichard

One super cute little girl! Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard, have welcomed their second baby.

The actor introduced the world to his newborn daughter with a sweet post he shared to Instagram on Sunday, and revealed that she arrived quite a bit earlier than expected.

"She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong," Sullivan, 42, captioned the post. "A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief)."

"Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone 'baby coming!' the day she was born," Sullivan continued, referring to his and Reichard's 2-year-old son. "She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love."

The happy couple first announced they were expecting their second child in a video they shared to Instagram back in May.

In the video, the couple's young son adorably walks across their backyard, holding something in his hand and rocking a shirt that has the words "only child" crossed out, above the words "big brother."

As Bear gets to his dad, who is filming his adorable trek across the grass, he hands his dad the paper in his hand -- which turns out to be a sonogram. The clip ends with some celebratory purple and white text that reads, "It's a... girl!"

Sullivan spoke with ET just days after becoming a new dad back in 2020 -- a few months after lockdowns were enacted -- and he shared that he and his wife have "gotten into a pretty good rhythm of getting each other to sleep and rest. And then we've got a little bit of help here at home...I'm still running on mostly adrenaline. Adrenaline and pure joy."

Sullivan added that, "in a lot of ways," quarantine was the "perfect time" for them to have a baby.

"We've been at home for the last four months and we've had a lot of time together," he noted, explaining that while he and his wife have been married for 10 years, "in the last four months, we've gotten to know each other in ways that are deeper and more connected than ever."

Congrats to the happy family!