'Thor: Love and Thunder': Chris Hemworth and Taika Waititi Give a Hilarious Tour of New Asgard Set (Exclusive)

There are just a few days left before the God of Thunder returns to the big screen, and only ET has a behind-the-scenes look from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, hilariously led by star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi.

In ET's exclusive clips from the set of the upcoming Marvel movie -- which was filmed on day 84 of the Love and Thunder production, back in 2021 -- the pair take fans on a tour of the town of New Asgard, though it looks slightly different than when we last saw it in the MCU. Love and Thunder shows that King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has shaped her people's new home into an idyllic, commercialized paradise, however, it's been partially laid to ruin after a confrontation with the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Hemsworth and Waititi gleefully add to the destruction as they show ET around the on-set wreckage, smashing windows and throwing bricks and furniture at the destroyed cars and set pieces.

"Just a couple of street thugs, aren't we?" Hemsworth jokes as the pair cause hilarious havoc. Check out the clip in the video above.

"Not to worry, New Asgard has insurance," the actor adds. "So we're certainly going to submit a claim and get it all rebuilt."

Before that, however, the pair recruit co-star Natalie Portman -- who returns to the MCU as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in this installment -- to get in on the fun, and she shows off her aim with a well-placed rock heaved at a car window.

While they cleverly kept mum on most plot details, Hemsworth and Waititi's tour does feature a few Easter eggs to whet fans' appetites for the upcoming adventure, including a look at an ice cream shop called "Infinity Cones" -- featuring a larger than life Thanos gauntlet clutching a sweet ice cream treat -- that Waititi says he hopes "makes it into real life one day."

There's also a look at something called the "Goat Boat," an amusement park ride-turned-chariot pulled by what else? "Enormous goats that can travel through space," Portman laughs.

ET spoke with Hemsworth prior to the Love and Thunder premiere, where he marveled at getting to work with Waititi once more, after teaming up on 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

"It's one of the craziest things, if not the craziest thing, he's ever made," he said of the lauded director. "I think it's the most insane thing I've been a part of. It's wacky, it's wild, it's fun, just like Thor: Ragnarok was. But we now have a beautiful love story at the center of it, some new armor, some new outfits."

And if it weren't already obvious from their on-set antics, the pair clearly have a blast working together.

"I think for most of the film, the biggest challenge for Taika was sifting through the breaks and the comedic improvisations that went south and kind of piecing it together," Hemsworth admitted. "It just gives the whole set a different energy. Everything that you then see on screen is a byproduct of that environment. Taika does that, he orchestrates a wacky set and then gives you a wacky film."

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.