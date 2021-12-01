Tiffany Haddish Makes Joke About Men Not Being 'Ready' for Her Amid Reported Split With Common

Tiffany Haddish reportedly broke up with rapper Common, but that isn't stopping her from cracking a joke. On Monday, the comedian posted a doctored photo of herself to Instagram and made a comment that seemingly references her breakup with the Never Have I Ever star.

The edited photo shows Haddish sharing a joint with herself, with the Tuca & Bertie actress asking her followers to provide a caption for it. In the replies, Haddish provided her own entry, writing, "I don’t know if a man is ready for us? ME: B**ch please we fine, funny and got money…. these men will work for us. Me: Facts!!!! you right let me hit that joint."

Haddish's post went up the same day People reported that the couple's split was due to busy schedules and a lack of opportunity to be together.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the unidentified source said.

Haddish confirmed the two were a couple on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast back in July 2020, joking that she and the 49-year-old bald rapper/actor were "twins now" after she shaved her head the month before.

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen, but she insisted that there "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else" at the time.

Then in April, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together.

"And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f**king," she quipped.

In September, Haddish told ET that even when they argued, their disagreements were filled with laughter.

"We don't really argue. When we argue, it's kind of hilarious, I think. Like we laugh a lot. In our disagreements, there's a lot of laughter. But he hears me though. Like some guys would be like, 'Oh, she's just joking.' But I'm serious. But I might sugarcoat things. I put a little syrup with a little seasoning on it. I'm blunt, but it's with a little seasoning. So if I don't like something, I'll make it very clear that I don't like it, but I do it in a way that's not, like, offensive or, like, I'm not trying to hurt his feelings. I care about his feelings," Haddish shared.

