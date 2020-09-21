Tiffany Haddish on Why She Spends More Time at 'My Man' Common's House

Tiffany Haddish is dishing on her relationship with Common and how she spends more time at the actor and musician’s house than her own. The actress appeared on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sitting six feet away from the talk show host due to COVID-19-related filming protocols.

Discussing how she has been spending time during the pandemic, Haddish talked about hanging at Common’s house.

“Yeah, that’s my man,” Haddish said after DeGeneres joked it’s now “common knowledge” that she’s dating the star.

“Yeah, his house is bigger than my house, so that’s nice,” she joked. “We spend way more time at his house. You know, I live in South Central L.A. and he came over to my house maybe once or twice and then I’ve been to his so -- he lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice. He has a pool. He got one of them lap pools.”

The two met filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen, then enjoyed a virtual Bumble date in April. Haddish confirmed they were dating in August, saying, "This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in." Meanwhile, Common has described Haddish as "a wonderful woman, a queen and just a beautiful person."

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Haddish also shared footage of the acceptance speech she pre-recorded for the virtual Emmys, in case she won the category she was nominated for -- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Black Mitzvah. (The win went to Dave Chappelle for Sticks & Stones.)

In the speech (which producers rejected for being too long), Haddish wore a Wonder Woman crown, explaining that in a 1976 issue of the comic, the superhero had a Black sister named Nubia. “I would like to play her,” she said.

Haddish also recalled popping into one of Justin Bieber’s Instagram Live sessions one time and being astounded when the pop star gave her a shout-out. “I was like, ‘He know me? Wow!’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, he don’t know me. He probably just hear about me.’ He seems like he’d be a lot of fun to hang out with.”

Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show marked the host’s first show back since allegations were made that her set was a toxic workplace.

DeGeneres addressed the controversy during the show, which marked the season 18 premiere.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation,” she said. “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, I am Ellen DeGeneres."

“Being known as the 'be kind lady' is a tricky position to be in,” she also said. “If anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the 'be kind lady.' I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.”

DeGeneres also thanked Haddish for being her first guest on the show's return.

“Thank you for having me,” Haddish replied. “It means so much to me that you invited me. I mean, you the best. I love you and I support you 110 percent.”

“I don’t like how people accusing you of these things,” Haddish continued. “And, you can't always know what’s going on at the workplace. But what you need to do is what I do. Because people say I’m kind too, but I’m kind of crazy. So, you need to be kind of crazy.”

See more on Haddish and DeGeneres below.