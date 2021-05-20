Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Possibly Replacing Ellen DeGeneres on Her Talk Show

Tiffany Haddish is responding to the rumors that she might take over for Ellen DeGeneres after she steps down as the host of her daytime talk show following its 19th season.

Haddish, who has filled in for DeGeneres as a guest host, explained why she's just now addressing the speculation.

"I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it," she quipped while on The Breakfast Club. "The reason I've even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off."

As for whether she's interested in taking the hosting job permanently, Haddish responded, "I'm learning a new skill, that's it. Y'all just watching me learn in front of everybody."

Whether she'll be replacing DeGeneres is still not known, but the 41-year-old comedian will be filling in again as a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I don't know if that's grooming me to take over because ain't nobody talk to me about that," Haddish reiterated. "Ain't nobody said nothing to me about that."

The Girls Trip star added that she is open to taking over for DeGeneres, that is "if I could get what Ellen getting."

CBS This Morning's Gayle King recently spoke to ET about what she thought of Haddish possibly taking over for DeGeneres.

"I think that could be fun. That would be great fun," King said. "They know she can do the job. Kelly Clarkson is doing great. So they've got some options, but there still is only one Ellen."