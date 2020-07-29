Tiffany Haddish Tearfully Explains Why Racism Makes Her Scared to Have Children

Tiffany Haddish is getting real about the reasons she's nervous to become a mom. During her appearance on Carmelo Anthony's What's in Your Glass on Monday, the comedian opened up about how racism has played into her fears about motherhood.

"I'm a little older now and people are always asking when I'm gonna have some babies," the 40-year-old comedian began.

"There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.' But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me … knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed," she said with tears in her eyes. "Like, why would I put someone through that?"

Anthony, who is dad to a 13-year-old son, Kiyan, admitted "it's scary." "It's scary to even think about that," he said.

"And white people don't have to think about that," Haddish noted. "It's time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit -- and maybe we don't all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings."

Anthony said he thinks the Black community is all trying to convey the same message.

"We're all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And I think we have to figure out how to change people's hearts, and that's what I've been trying to do my whole career," Haddish said.

Haddish has been open about how she's witnessed racism throughout her life, as she was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles. During a June appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress said she watched her friends be "slaughtered by police."

"The thing that made me really want to be [at George Floyd's funeral] is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police," she said. "I have watched people be murdered in front of me. And as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl, you know, and there was nothing I could do, except, 'No, don't do that!' -- just yelling out. What does that do?"

"And so I wanted to be there in support of the family because I understand how they feel, and being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to, all my friends who passed away, all the people that I went to school with who've passed away, have been locked up for no reason just 'cause they can't afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things that they didn't do," she continued.

