'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Indicted on Animal Cruelty and Wildlife Trafficking Charges

Doc Antle has been indicted on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges by the Grand Jury of Frederick County, Virginia.

ET has learned that the 60-year-old Tiger King star (and owner of Myrtle Beach Safari) has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Two of Doc's daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson, have also been charged. Tawny has been charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act, while Tilakum has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Additionally, Keith A. Wilson -- the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park who allegedly worked with Doc -- has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, and 17 additional misdemeanor charges. Authorities say they seized 119 animals, including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo and more from Keith's roadside zoo, claiming he got some of the animals from Doc.

The indictments come following a months-long investigation into the relationship between Doc and Keith. The investigation found that both men allegedly trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

In a statement to ET, Doc said, "I am terribly shocked and disappointed at the charges that have been filed against me by the Commonwealth of Virginia, and how they have sought to involve my daughters in this matter. I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as 'animal cruelty.' I have spent my entire professional life promoting the welfare and conservation of big cats and other species. I have deep regard and feelings for the animals in my care and would never hurt or abuse them in any way. I look forward to being able to answer these charges and to be able to clear my good name."

He also shared a trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Tiger Kingdom: More Than a King, in which Doc pledges to tell "my side of the story."

ET has also reached out to Keith's legal team for comment.

