Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Recalls Having Fears After Dad's 2021 Car Crash

Tiger Woods celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday night in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old golf pro was joined by his family, who reflected on just how far he's come in the last year. Tiger was involved in a serious car accident in February 2021 that nearly resulted in having one of his legs amputated.

The athlete's 14-year-old daughter, Sam Woods, delivered a speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, where she talked about her family's reaction to the crash and their collective fears amid his recovery.

"About a year ago, you were stuck in your hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows at one of the scariest moments of your life and ours," she said, addressing her father in the audience. "We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you being inducted in the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here, on your own two feet."

Sam went on to praise her dad's accomplishments, adding, "This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter. You've defied the odds every time. Being the first Black and Asian golfer to win a Major, being able to win your fifth Masters after multiple back surgeries, and being able to walk just a few months after your crash."

WHAT. A. MOMENT.



Bravo, Sam. Bravo!



Tune into @golfchannel for Tiger Woods Induction into the #GolfHOF pic.twitter.com/f17LadXzYf — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 10, 2022

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

In addition to Sam, Tiger was also joined by his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods, his girlfriend, Erica Herman, and his mother, Kultida Woods, at the special event.

In addition to Sam's speech, Tiger was also honored with kind words from fellow athletes Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps and Jerry Rice.

"I think Tiger Woods attracted so many people to the game of golf because they saw in him the joy and the energy and excitement that he brought to it," Brady said in a taped message.

"When you need it most and you've gotta come through, that's what the all-time greats do." - @tombrady



Tune into @golfchannel to watch this year's #GolfHOF Induction Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jc0upJEk7F — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 10, 2022

In a November 2021 press conference, Tiger opened up about the possibility of having one of his legs amputated after his crash.

"I'm lucky to be alive, but also still have the limb. Those are two crucial things," he said at the time. "I'm very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I'm able to not only be here, but also walk without a prothesis. [Amputation] was on the table."

Months prior, in an April 2021 press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the primary cause of the crash was speed, adding that Tiger was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour before he hit a tree.

And most recently, during a press conference last month, Tiger shared that he will likely not return to playing golf full-time due to his injuries.

"Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No... That will never happen again," he said. "I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again."